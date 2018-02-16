Home tutor accused of trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl for sex

A home school tutor from Long Island was arrested at a diner for allegedly trying to meet up with a young teen for sex.

NEW YORK --
A home school tutor from Long Island was arrested at a diner for allegedly trying to meet up with a young teen for sex.

Police say 59-year-old Jeffrey Weber of Seaford thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl, but he was arrested instead.

The arrest happened on Valentine's Day at 10:05 a.m.

Members of the Computer Crimes Squad/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested and charged Weber with attempted rape, attempted criminal sex act, and attempted acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The NYPD put out Weber's photo in an effort to locate possible additional victims that may have come in contact with him.

Anyone with information in regards to this is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
