MOLESTATION

Man accused of sexually abusing child at wife's day care business

EMBED </>More Videos

A Hanford man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a six-month period. (KFSN)

By
HANFORD, California --
A Hanford man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a six-month period, ending in May of 2016.

Hanford Police detectives started their investigation of 50-year-old Jose Puga in December and arrested him last week.

"The child originally told their parents," said Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin. "And the parents originally confronted the suspect and the suspect's wife about the allegations and then contacted the police department afterward."

Police say the crimes happened at a Hanford gas station, and at least once, at his house, where Puga's wife also runs a daycare business.

Police say the victim had been going there for several years.

Puga is a part-time employee.



"He was licensed through the state to be able to watch them when she wasn't available for up to so many hours," Vallin said.

Action News spoke to Puga's son at the house.

He didn't want to go on camera but doesn't believe the allegations are true.

Records indicate the daycare has been licensed by the state since 2009, and in the last five years, they've received numerous citations.

Some citations were considered serious, including letting two different people stay or live at the home without getting a criminal record clearance first.

Hanford Police are continuing to investigate the alleged sex crimes and say they're working with the California Department of Social Services, which also has an open investigation.

"What we're doing is we're contacting past clients as well as current clients of the facility, to ensure that there's no other victims," Vallin said. "We believe this is an isolated incident, however, we are contacting other clients to make them aware of what was going on."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
day caremolestationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOLESTATION
Teacher's aide accused of molesting special needs student pleads not guilty
Twin brothers arrested for child porn a week apart in San Jose
Former teacher accused of sexual misconduct in 2 states
Convicted sex offender accused of molesting 2 teenage girls
More molestation
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video