SWAT officers take armed man into custody on Greens Bayou

More than one of our officers has discharged a weapon at an armed suspect near the bayou at 16801 Imperial Valley. Our SWAT team is on scene. No other info at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2018

Officers have taken a man armed with a handgun into custody along Greens Bayou in north Houston.Police were called to the 6800 block of Imperial Valley, near Beltway 8, where a man sitting on the bank of the bayou had a visible handgun. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the man was waving the gun towards officers and threatening them.SWAT officers had weapons trained on the man, and Houston police say that more than one officer discharged a weapon at him. Chief Acevedo confirmed the man suffered one gunshot wound to the leg.After about 30 minutes, officers approached and took the man into custody.