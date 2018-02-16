SWAT officers take armed man into custody on Greens Bayou

SWAT officers arrest armed suspect along Greens Bayou. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers have taken a man armed with a handgun into custody along Greens Bayou in north Houston.

SWAT officers arrest armed suspect along bank of Greens Bayou



Police were called to the 6800 block of Imperial Valley, near Beltway 8, where a man sitting on the bank of the bayou had a visible handgun. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the man was waving the gun towards officers and threatening them.


SWAT officers had weapons trained on the man, and Houston police say that more than one officer discharged a weapon at him. Chief Acevedo confirmed the man suffered one gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are working the scene of an armed man sitting on edge of a bayou.



After about 30 minutes, officers approached and took the man into custody.

