Kaila Alexine Nelson, left, and Dinesha Renee Jackson, both 23, are accused in the murder of Dequan Donte Anderson.

Two women have been charged in connection with the murder of a Dollar General employee who was gunned down while going on a bank run in north Houston back in December.Kaila Alexine Nelson has been charged with capital murder, and Dinesha Renee Jackson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They are both accused in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dequan Donte Anderson on Dec. 17.Anderson's mother, Janine Anderson, said her son was an aspiring photographer. She said her son moved to Houston to pursue his dream and was saving up in hopes of opening his own studio one day."I'm looking for God just to see us through this whole thing and that justice be served for what has been done to my son," said Janine Anderson, the victim's mother.Investigators say Jackson was an assistant manager at the store. She's accused of conspiring with Nelson to rob Anderson.The store manager told Eyewitness News that he had promoted Anderson the day before he was killed. The manager said he was surprised to hear about Jackson's arrest.Officials say Anderson got into his car at the Dollar General on 525 Crosstimbers and was on his way to drop a money bag when Nelson came up to him. She allegedly opened Anderson's car door and tried to take the money bag.When that didn't work, authorities say she pulled out a gun and fired into Anderson's car, hitting him multiple times.Anderson tried to drive away but ended up crashing his car into a median. After the crash, investigators said Nelson used her gun to break a car window. She reached in and grabbed the bag of money before taking off.Anderson was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital, where he died.Authorities tell ABC13, Nelson, who is from Georgia, and Jackson had a mutual friend and that's what brought her to Texas for a visit.Jackson and Nelson allegedly concocted the plan during that time.Following the robbery, officials say Nelson left in a ride she ordered through Craigslist, went to the bus station and headed back to Atlanta.Investigators tell us they tracked Nelson down through her ride's plates. She allegedly told the driver she was going to Atlanta.Nelson was later arrested on Feb. 7 in Marietta, about 30 minutes north of Atlanta. Investigators say she confessed to her role in the crime.Investigators were also able to track down Jackson thanks to the same driver. He took investigators back to an apartment complex where he had picked up the women earlier. It turns out that was where Jackson was living.Jackson was arrested in Houston on Wednesday. Police say she also confessed.