Want to work for Amazon? It's hiring in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) --Want to work for Amazon? Then you better dust off your resume.
The e-commerce titan is looking to fill more than 400 full - time positions at its Brookshire fulfillment center located at 31819 Highway Boulevard.
If you're interested, apply online.
If you meet the basic requirements, you'll be invited to a group hiring event.
There will be on-the-spot job offers.
Amazon also says it offers health insurance, up to 20 weeks of paid leave with benefits that allow parents more flexibility with their families and will help pay the cost of tuition for classes related to in-demand fields.
The average compensation starts at $12 an hour.