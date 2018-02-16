CAREERS

Want to work for Amazon? It's hiring in Brookshire

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is set to hire 400 workers in Brookshire. (KTRK)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to work for Amazon? Then you better dust off your resume.

The e-commerce titan is looking to fill more than 400 full - time positions at its Brookshire fulfillment center located at 31819 Highway Boulevard.

If you're interested, apply online.

If you meet the basic requirements, you'll be invited to a group hiring event.

EMBED More News Videos

Amazon is offering 400 new jobs in Brookshire.



There will be on-the-spot job offers.

Amazon also says it offers health insurance, up to 20 weeks of paid leave with benefits that allow parents more flexibility with their families and will help pay the cost of tuition for classes related to in-demand fields.

The average compensation starts at $12 an hour.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersamazonjobsBrookshireKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Multi Media Journalist
Temporary Web Producer
VP Audience Development/Creative Services
JCPenney cuts 360 jobs and shares plunge
HELP WANTED: METRO hiring Lift operators in Houston
More Careers
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video