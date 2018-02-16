TRAFFIC

Major closures on METORail lines and and Houston freeways this weekend

Prepare for major closures this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRORail riders prepare ahead for a huge closure on Saturday from 4:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The green and purple lines will be shut down from EaDo/Stadium Station to the Theater District Station.

Also at the same time, the green line will be shut down from EaDo/Stadium to Magnolia Park Transit Center.

METRO will provide a bus shuttle every 12 minutes.

US Route 290
The eastbound ramp to Beltway 8 will be closed all weekend starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route take the feeder road.

Fort Bend County
US-90 westbound from Pitts to FM-359 will close nightly starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route take US-59.

610 South Loop
The eastbound and westbound lanes from Scott to Almeda will be blocked nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Friday through Monday. Take Bellfort as an alternate route.

