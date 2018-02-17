Enjoy classic machine collections at Lonestar Pinball Museum

Pinball lovers can enjoy a collection of hundreds of classic machines and gain a hands-on appreciation with a visit to the Lonestar Pinball Museum in Hockley, Texas.Owner Dan Ferguson's passion for pinballs began more than 30 years ago."What I love about pinball is that it is such an unpredictable game," Ferguson said. "You can win one game, and then your next one can be pretty lousy."Ferguson shares his private collection with the public by giving tours of his ultimate man cave and educating younger generations on the history of his machines that date all the way back to the 1920's and 30's."I keep saying I am going to cut back," Ferguson said. "But I still get excited about finding the next one, and keep adding new ones all the time."