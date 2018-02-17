COOL SPACES

Enjoy classic machine collections at Lonestar Pinball Museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy classic machine collections at Lonestar Pinball Museum (KTRK)

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Pinball lovers can enjoy a collection of hundreds of classic machines and gain a hands-on appreciation with a visit to the Lonestar Pinball Museum in Hockley, Texas.

Owner Dan Ferguson's passion for pinballs began more than 30 years ago.

"What I love about pinball is that it is such an unpredictable game," Ferguson said. "You can win one game, and then your next one can be pretty lousy."

Ferguson shares his private collection with the public by giving tours of his ultimate man cave and educating younger generations on the history of his machines that date all the way back to the 1920's and 30's.

"I keep saying I am going to cut back," Ferguson said. "But I still get excited about finding the next one, and keep adding new ones all the time."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsgamesu.s. & worldhistorycool spacesfun stuffweekend guideHockley
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Tour De Hood bike tours brings life to Houston's neighborhoods
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Heart-shaped churros dessert spot hits Houston
'We Rock the Spectrum Gym' is helping kids with special needs
More cool spaces
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video