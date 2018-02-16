TRAVEL

5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

5 places you should visit for just a tank of gas (Shutterstock)

By
It can be for Spring Break or maybe a weekend getaway. Eyewitness News is taking you to nearby five places on one tank of gas.

AAA says these destinations will help you escape the city without emptying your wallet.

Waco, Texas
There's more to discover than Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Market. There's the beautiful Cameron Park along the Brazos River. Also, visit the Dr. Pepper Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

San Antonio, Texas
Of course, the river walk is free and so are cathedral tours, but brewery tours are also an option.

Lake Mineral Wells State Park

This one is for the outdoor enthusiasts. There are rock climbing, hiking trails, boating and camping options.

New Orleans, Louisiana
Self-guided tours through Garden District or French Quarter. Also, free-cooking demonstrations at the city's farmer's markets are a lot of fun if you're trying to learn how to whip up Cajun and Creole dishes at home.

Fredericksburg, Texas
Of course, there are the wineries and shopping. But you can also get an RV campsite for about $37 a night. Enchanted Rock is also right outside Fredericksburg. At night, the star-gazing is amazing and the sunsets and sunrises are beautiful.

RELATED: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

EMBED More News Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelout and about with abc13stretch your dollarvacationroad trippersu.s. & worldcookinghikingweekend guideTexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video