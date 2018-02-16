Families duck for cover during deadly gunfire at NW Harris Co. apartment

As the shots were fired, the people who live around the apartment scrambled for cover. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for the gunman in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot that killed one man and injured another.

It happened in northwest Harris County on Timber Creek Place Drive just after 9 p.m.

As the shots were fired, the people who live around the apartment scrambled for cover. Parents said they had their kids get down on the floor.

Harris County deputies say two people were hit by bullets. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other in a private car, deputies said.

One of the victims died from his injuries.

Deputies said those two victims are friends who were in the parking lot meeting someone when the shooting started.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling talked to one mother who described what happened when she heard the shots.

"I was just worried about my kids, I didn't know what was going on," Tanya Salazar said.

Detectives do not have a lot of information about the suspects, and they are not sure why the shooting happened.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
