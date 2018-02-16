The Lunar New Year is upon us!The Lunar New Year is celebrated on a different day each year and in 2018 it begins on Friday, February 16. The Chinese zodiac moves in a 12-year cycle and each year has a corresponding animal. This year it's the Year of the Dog which means people born in 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, or 2018 are all 'dogs'. Those born in the Year of the Dog are considered to be loyal, honest and selfless, but they can also be stubborn.The Lunar New Year is celebrated throughout the world and here in Houston with colorful parades, dragon dancers and great food.Check out these events to celebrate:Wells Fargo is hosting a free Lunar New Year Celebration and Dragon Dance for customers and community members at its Beltway branch. The festival begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 16. The branch is located at 9702 Bellaire Blvd in Houston.The Chinese Community Center invites you to join them for aLunar New Year Festival. Enjoy free parking and a wide variety of activities. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Chinese Community Center is located at 9800 Town Park Dr. in Houston.The Children's Museum wants to immerse your family in Houston's diverse Asian heritage and ring in the new year with a series of events. Some items on the agenda include: decorating a bright lantern, learning about the delicate art of origami, experiencing the vibrant Polynesian dances, watching a Vietnamese Martial Arts Demonstration and so much more. The events begin at 10:00 a.m. The Children's Museum is located at 1500 Binz St. in Houston.Join the Asia Society in welcoming the Year of the Dog with performances, art and craft activities and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Some of the events include: exploring Chinese calligraphy, Korean shield kite-making, creating a Japanese Kimono greeting cards and much more. Admission to the Wondrous Worlds and Zheng Chongbin exhibitions will beThe event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.To start the Year of the Dog, Asia Society will havearts and crafts projects, performances, and games for the whole family. Some of the events include: creating Year of the Dog masks, making a wish on a Hong Kong wishing tree, designing a camel project to celebrate the new year in Mongolia and much more. The event runs 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 - Sunday, February 18 and then again on Saturday, February 24 - Sunday, February 25. All activities and performances will take place on Level One, near Saks Fifth Avenue.River Oaks District Houston will celebrate Lunar New Year with Lucky Money, Dragon Dancing and limited edition merchandise from retailers. At 9:00 a.m., the first 250 guests will receive red envelopes containing a $ 2 bill along with complimentary hot tea provided by Katz Coffee. Then in the evening, see the Soaring Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Association perform at 5:00 p.m. near Harry Winston. The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Houston Premium Outlets celebrates the Lunar New Year with a two-day event featuring Lion Dance performances by the Phap Luan Buddhist Culture Center. Be one of the first 100 guests to arrive on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, and you will also receive a special Lunar New Year gift tote.The outlet opens at 9:00 a.m. and is located at 29300 Hempstead Road in Cypress.This is one of the largest events in our city. The two-daycelebration features hundreds of performers, a kid zone, dozens of food vendors and a lucky red firecracker show. The celebration runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 at the Viet Hoa Center located at 8388 W. Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston.