New rules set for 2018 Rodeo Houston BBQ cook-off

New rules coming to Rodeo Houston BBQ contest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 2018 Rodeo Houston cook-off will come with new rules that will even the playing field between large and small teams.

In the past, each team could submit up to four entries in any category, an entry for each space at the cook-off that team occupies.

Now, regardless of space and size, each team can only submit one entry per category.

The categories are brisket, ribs, and chicken.

They will be scored separately and each will have a winner.

But, the grand champion will have the highest cumulative score.

The cook-off kicks off Thursday, Feb. 22.

For more on the barbecue cook-off, visit this link.
