Houstonians demand policy changes after Florida shooting

The father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim spoke out tonight at a vigil for the 17 lives lost.

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Houston Thursday night for a vigil to honor the Florida school shooting victims and to call for action from lawmakers."It's about making gun access more difficult for dangerous people," Kelley Burke saidBurke is a member of Mom's Demand Action, a group formed to call for change in light of ongoing school shootings."Kids are scared. They're traumatized," Burke said. "Everyone I've talked to is angry that its happening once again, and there is no action on the part of leadership in our country."The group said they're mourning the victims while still thinking about the future."Absolutely this is the time to talk about it. It's actually too late for those kids who were killed yesterday," Burke said."Voting is critical and if want changes made, we have to get involved," said Susie Wooten, who attended the eventTheir hope is that this shooting can be a turning point."It crosses all parties. It crosses all demographics. It's urban it's rural, but every parent knows that feeling in the pit of their stomach, that fear."