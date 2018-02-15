POLITICS

Houstonians demand policy changes after Florida shooting

Beyond sadness, Houstonians at a vigil for the school shooting victims shared feelings of frustration over Washington's inaction on gun violence. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Houston Thursday night for a vigil to honor the Florida school shooting victims and to call for action from lawmakers.

"It's about making gun access more difficult for dangerous people," Kelley Burke said

Burke is a member of Mom's Demand Action, a group formed to call for change in light of ongoing school shootings.

"Kids are scared. They're traumatized," Burke said. "Everyone I've talked to is angry that its happening once again, and there is no action on the part of leadership in our country."

"SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE SAFE," VICTIM'S DAD WEEPS
EMBED More News Videos

The father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim spoke out tonight at a vigil for the 17 lives lost.



The group said they're mourning the victims while still thinking about the future.

"Absolutely this is the time to talk about it. It's actually too late for those kids who were killed yesterday," Burke said.

"Voting is critical and if want changes made, we have to get involved," said Susie Wooten, who attended the event

Their hope is that this shooting can be a turning point.

"It crosses all parties. It crosses all demographics. It's urban it's rural, but every parent knows that feeling in the pit of their stomach, that fear."
