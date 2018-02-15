Murder mystery under investigation after double shooting near NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police want to find the person responsible for a deadly double shooting near NRG Stadium.

Crime scene and homicide investigators have a long night ahead of them at the Edge of City Centre Apartments on West Bartell Drive.

Just after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers got the call about a reported shooting here.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a silver Chevy, slumped over the wheel.

A second person was also found shot. That person was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The vehicle is riddled with bullet holes in the back window, side window and a car door.

Family members of one of the victims are here at the scene, awaiting whatever information police might be able to give them.

Houston police said they are interviewing at least one witness.

When all is said and done, surveillance video might help investigators uncover what happened here.

There are a number of surveillance cameras at the entrance and exit of the apartment complex, and this might prove useful as detectives search for the suspected shooter.

Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationHouston
