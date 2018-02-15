The Sky Lobby of Houston's tallest building will re-open to the public for the first time since 2016.The lobby at Chase Tower downtown is going to welcome visitors to take in one of Houston's coolest views for a good cause.But if you want to enjoy the observation area and its picturesque windows, you are going to have to work for it.The lobby will be open to participants in the inaugural Lemon Climb, benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.The event challenges people to walk, run or race up anywhere from 35 to 75 flights of stairs.The Lemon Climb is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, from 8:30-11 a.m.Proceeds raised from the event will be used to help end childhood cancer.The Sky Lobby, in case you never visited, is all the way up on the 60th floor.