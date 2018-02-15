13 suspects arrested in thefts of tires and wheels across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have announced the arrest of 13 suspects in connection to the theft of tires and wheels across the area.

The suspects are involved in more than 100 thefts across Harris, Grimes, Waller, Washington, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazos counties, investigators said.

They are accused of stealing the tires and wheels while the victim's vehicles were parked in their own driveways.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office performed a search warrant on Thursday.

Investigators are in the process of recovering the stolen property.
