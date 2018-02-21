New Peruvian Spot 'Green Ceviche' Debuts In Westchase

If you've got Peruvian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Green Ceviche, the newcomer is located at 12555 Westheimer Rd. in Westchase.
This new spot--which has another outpost in Edinburg--specializes in a build-your-own meal concept of fresh ceviche, poke bowls, tacos and tostadas, salads and more.
On the menu, expect to see options such as grilled fish, shrimp, or chicken tacos with red cabbage and cilantro; a Tex-Mex salad with roasted corn, jicama and cilantro ranch dressing; and Peruvian ceviche with white fish, sweet potato, cilantro, lime and yellow aji special sauce.
Poke bowls are built around the same create-your-own concept, where customers start with a base of rice or greens, then select from an array of ingredients like crab, citrus chicken, octopus and veggies.
There are sandwiches and soups on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Yelper Erika L. said: "Great place to eat a fresh ceviche. They have different flavors you can choose from. Also, if you're not a big ceviche fan they offer tacos, salads and poke."
And Sandra P. said: "Service was great. I saw on Facebook that if you are a first responder or teacher, you get 15 percent off if you check in on Facebook. That was a plus for me!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Green Ceviche is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
