SCHOOL SAFETY

Students safe after fake shooting report at Danish Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD

Students at Danish Elementary School were found safe after false report of a shooting. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at Danish Elementary School were found safe and sound after someone made a false report of a shooting to police.

Officials at Cy-Fair ISD said there was no incident at the campus on Fallbrook, between North Eldridge Parkway and FM 1960.

The principal told Eyewitness News the tip was false.

Cy-Fair ISD police responded but found business as usual at the campus.

Video from SkyEye13 shows about 12 Harris County Sheriff's cruisers that also responded to the school.

We have no word on who might have called in the fake tip.

The district released the following statement this afternoon:

We are outraged that someone would make a false report of a shooting at Danish Elementary School, especially in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred in Florida yesterday. This is beyond negligent, it is criminal to incite fear throughout our community. We will work with law enforcement to find out who the perpetrator is and seek punishment to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information regarding this false threat is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

The false report comes one day after a gunman killed 17 students at a Florida high school.

RAW VIDEO: SkyEye13 above Danish Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD
SkyEye13 was over Danish Elementary, where a hoax shooting report was made to police.

