Students at Danish Elementary School were found safe and sound after someone made a false report of a shooting to police.Officials at Cy-Fair ISD said there was no incident at the campus on Fallbrook, between North Eldridge Parkway and FM 1960.The principal told Eyewitness News the tip was false.Cy-Fair ISD police responded but found business as usual at the campus.Video from SkyEye13 shows about 12 Harris County Sheriff's cruisers that also responded to the school.We have no word on who might have called in the fake tip.The district released the following statement this afternoon:The false report comes one day after a gunman killed 17 students at a Florida high school.