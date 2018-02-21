Here are The Heights' 7 newest businesses to open

La Fitness
195 Yale St.
Photo: Monae I./Yelp
With more than 650 locations across the United States, LA Fitness recently debuted in the Heights.
At the new gym, expect to find an extensive schedule of group fitness classes, including indoor cycling, boot camp, pilates and yoga. (You can see their full schedule of classes here.) Personal trainers are also available for a customized experience.
There are also courts for basketball and racquetball players, while swimmers can enjoy the indoor pool, as well as a sauna.
LA Fitness currently holds three stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Mahalia B., who reviewed LA Fitness on January 8th, wrote: "LA fitness is a great, all-purpose gym. This location is brand new and all of the machines and cardio equipment are, well, new!"
And Diane K. wrote: "There are more strength machines than a typical LA Fitness. It is a standard LA Fitness, not the "signature" model. As such, they have no towel service, but that's okay since this would come as a premium. "
LA Fitness is open Monday-Thursday from 5am-11pm, weekends from 8am-8pm, and Friday from 5am-10pm.
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House
2803 White Oak Dr.
Photo: J.Antonio H./Yelp
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House takes over the space that was previously Jimmy's Ice House, which closed last year after nearly 75 years in business.
At the new bar, owner Ted Baker (Revelry on Richmond) has kept a few of the things that Jimmy's regulars will know: a similar selection of bottled beer and the prices.
To shake things up, there are craft beers and a new cocktail program with signature whiskey-based drinks. It also offers steak, tacos and barbecue on certain nights of the week.
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Bobcat Teddy's Ice House has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Austin A., who reviewed Bobcat Teddy's Ice House on January 15th, wrote: "Fun, relaxing spot in the Heights for a drink. Comfortable patio tables with good views of TVs for watching games. Drink prices are really good and quality is great."
Andrea R. wrote: "So this is is the new and improved Jimmy's Icehouse. Patio has been redone and looks great! No more falling through the old boards or waking on pavement."
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House is open daily from 10am-2am.
Victorian's Barbecue
1114 W. 18th St.
Rib plate. | Photo: Rikki A./Yelp
Previously located in Cypress, Victorian's Barbecue food truck recently moved to the Heights. It specializes in a variety of barbecued meats, including Texas brisket, tri-tip, sausage and pulled pork.
Diners can opt for plates or sandwiches with your choice of meat, with pickles and onions. They can also enjoy a "monster baked potato" with their choice of meat, sour cream, cheese and barbecue sauce.
For sides, look for options like potato salad and vinegar-based Texas coleslaw.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of two reviews on Yelp, Victorian's Barbecue has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adam G., who reviewed Victorian's Barbecue on December 14th, wrote: "I've driven by this unassuming meat wagon everyday for the past month. Today I decided to stop. Great decision. Ordered a brisket sandwich (wet) and potato salad."
Rikki A. noted: "Great food and great service. I got the brisket baker and the brisket was juicy and tender. No skimping on the meat at this joint. I also got the rib plate and the ribs were tender and moist."
Victorian's Barbecue is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday-Wednesday.)
Lululemon Athletica
713 Heights Blvd.
Photo: Hannah F./Yelp
Yoga apparel company ululemon athletica recently debuted a new concept store in the Heights, The Local, which offers a neighborhood-specific experience. The Canadian company has also opened similar concept stores in Philadelphia, Ontario and Toronto.
This lululemon outpost is housed in a 1925 bungalow that was originally from a Sears Roebuck catalog, the Tidbits site reported. While it carries the yoga gear that can be found at a regular lululemon, there's also an outdoor patio, a fireplace and a communal table for folks to lounge and work.
With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, lululemon athletica has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lauren E., who reviewed lululemon athletica on January 31st, wrote: "I love that they put this in a traditional Heights-looking home. It's super cute and they even have a little outdoor area out back and some sitting room in the front."
Mia G. noted: "I like this location because it's Heights local--which can be dangerous because it's one quick walk away! It's also super convenient and less crowded than other Lulu stores."
Maison Pucha Bistro
1001 Studewood St.
Photo: Gina L./Yelp
Maison Pucha Bistro is a family project from the brothers Pucha: chef Manuel Pucha, previously at La Table; Victor, who runs the pastry program; and Cristian, who operates the front of the house.
The new restaurant brings upscale French and American fare with Ecuadorian and South American influences, reflecting the brothers' heritage.
On the menu, look for items such as the lobster bisque with chanterelle, butternut squash, sage and cognac; steak tartare made with diced filet mignon, caper, shallot and cornichon; and duck confit with frisee, sarladaise potato and balsamic glaze.
For dessert, look for options like the organic Ecuadorian coffee creme brulee and apple tarte tartin with house-made ice cream. (You can check out the full dinner menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Maison Pucha Bistro, which currently holds four stars out of 54 reviews on the site.
Yelper Kristi T., who reviewed Maison Pucha Bistro on February 13th, wrote: "My husband and I are a big fan of La Table restaurant so when we learned that one of the chefs at La Table is opening his own restaurant, we knew we had to try the food. And of course, he did not let us down."
Katlyn K. noted: "Maison Pucha Bistro may be hard to pronounce, but it is definitely not hard to like! We dined here with another couple on Saturday night, making reservations through Open Table about 48 hours in advance. If you come here on the weekend, I definitely recommend making a reservation ahead of time because this place was busy."
Yelper Janna L. wrote: "Maison Pucha was pretty good. It wasn't particularly memorable and nothing stood out too much, but overall it was decent. They also just recently opened, so they might still be trying to hit their stride."
Maison Pucha Bistro is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm, Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-3pm, and Sunday from 5pm-9pm.
Lucy's Boutique And Gifts
915 N. Shepherd Dr.
Photo: Jessie L./Yelp
Housed in a former Radio Shack, Lucy's Boutique and Gifts offers women's apparel, lifestyle items, jewelry and home decor.
The boutique is named for the owners' late daughter, who passed away in a car accident. "Lucy and I always wanted to have our own boutique, and then after the accident I decided that would be a much better name," owner Jackie Sanders told the Leader.
With its wide variety of goods, the shop is also meant to offer one-stop shopping for its customers. (You can get an idea of what it offers on its website.)
Lucy's Boutique and Gifts currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jessie L., who reviewed Lucy's Boutique and Gifts on November 11th, wrote: "This place is absolutely wonderful! The decorations are all very thoughtful and positive. The owners are genuine and sweet people. This is the best place to come get a gift for a friend."
Charlotte S. noted: "I was lucky enough to receive a gift of items from this store. Each beautiful little item I took out of a big golden tote put a smile on my lips!"
Lucy's Boutique and Gifts is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-6pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 1pm-5pm.
Proper Houston
250 W. 19th St.
Photo: Proper Houston/Yelp
Proper Houston specializes in streetwear, offering popular brands like Adidas, Converse, Vans, Billionaires Boys Club and more.
This outpost--the brand's second after the flagship location in Long Beach, California--also carries offerings from Proper's in-house brand. Look for its own signature shirts, hats and accessories, as well as hard-to-find and limited edition sneakers.
Proper Houston's current Yelp rating of four stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Julissa H., who reviewed Proper Houston on December 20th, wrote: "Staff were really welcoming and helpful. I really loved the layout of the store and they have a great selection of shoes and clothing that you don't normally find at the mall."
Andy F. noted: "Very unique clothing store in Houston and the customer service is amazing. The price matches the quality of the clothes."
Yelper Ethan H. wrote: "Great shoes and clothing selection you can't find in general stores. Very friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Will definitely be coming back here. Highly recommend everyone to come here."
Proper Houston is open daily from 11am-7pm.