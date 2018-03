In a deal that is expected to propel H-E-B in the home grocery delivery world, the food retail giant has announced the acquisition of Favor Delivery.The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Favor will continue to operate independently as a separate brand, H-E-B said. All of Favor's employees and runners will be retained."I am thrilled to have H-E-B join forces with another well respected and innovative Texas company," H-E-B's Chief Operating Officer Martin Otto said in a press release.Founded in 2013, Favor has quickly expanded its presence to 50 cities across the state of Texas.