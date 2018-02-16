EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3090268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC3

1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Black Beans, drained and rinsed2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and grated1 cup GOYA Organic Quinoa cooked1 tbsp. GOYA Salsita Chipotle1 tsp. GOYA Ground Cumin1 tsp. GOYA Adobe Seasoning to taste2 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic2 green onions, sliced1/2 cup cilantro, chopped2 large eggs1 cup GOYA Bread Crumbs with Sazonador Total- Peheat oven to 400 F. Mash half of beans in large bowl; mix in remaining beans, sweet potatoes, quinoa, Salsita, cumin, Adobo, garlic, green onions, cilantro, eggs and bread crumbs.- Form mixture into patties about " thick and place on lightly oiled baking sheet.- Bake until each patty is lightly golden brown on both sides, about 8-12 minutes per side. Serve over wilted greens.