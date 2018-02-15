Man jumps out of woman's trunk as she's driving, steals car

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --A woman is thanking the Lyft driver who came to her rescue after she says a carjacker jumped out of her trunk.
"If it happened to me it can happen to anyone," victim Nadine told WSB.
Monday morning, Nadine and her daughter were leaving their home in her 2015 Toyota Rav-4.
"The car felt different. It smelled... it just smelled different to me. And I said to her if I didn't know better I would have thought someone drove my car," Nadine said.
She continued to drive, stopping to get gas and dropping her daughter off at school.
"I was inching forward then all of a sudden somebody popped out the back of my trunk and said, 'Either give me the car or get out of the car.' I panicked. I didn't know what to do," Nadine said.
With the car still running, Nadine said she fell out of the car.
"I said, 'Somebody help, help.' Someone's trying to get... you know, somebody is hijacking my car," Nadine explained.
Lyft driver, Keysha Richardson, was nearby and pulled over to help.
"I am telling her, 'Hey just jump in my car and I am going to help you. Just get in the car," Keysha said.
The women came up with the plan to follow the suspect, but he was too quick and got away.
"We are chasing this guy. We're calling 911," Keysha said.
Nadine says that she's terrified of what happened but grateful no one was hurt.
"I walk away with my life. A lot of people don't walk away with their lives," Nadine said.
Investigators are trying to track down the suspect and the stolen car.