MCDONALD'S

McDonald's plans to make Happy Meals healthier by 2022

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents, healthy Happy Meals are coming to McDonald's. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers and chocolate milk off its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants.

Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered. Since it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago, orders for it with Happy Meals have fallen 14 percent, the company said. Hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets will remain the main entrees on the Happy Meal menu.
RELATED: Study reveals chemical in McDonald's french fries may be cure for baldness

EMBED More News Videos

A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald's french fries may be the cure for baldness.


The Happy Meal, launched nearly 40 years ago, has long been a target of health advocates and parents who link it to childhood obesity. McDonald's has made many tweaks over the years, including cutting the size of its fries and adding fruit. Most recently, it swapped out its apple juice for one that has less sugar.

It's been especially important as the company tries to shake its junk-food image, since McDonald's is known for getting more business from families with children relative to its traditional rivals, such as Burger King and Wendy's. McDonald's doesn't say how much revenue it makes from the $3 Happy Meal, but the company said 30 percent of all visits come from families.

The latest Happy Meal changes, including new nutritional standards, will occur in the United States by June.

"It's a good step in the right direction," said Margo Wootan, the vice president for nutrition at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. "We would love to see many more restaurants do the same."

McDonald's said Thursday that it wants all its Happy Meal options to have 600 calories or fewer and have less than 650 milligrams of sodium. It also wants less than 10 percent of the meal's calories to come from saturated fat and the same percentage to come from added sugar.

The cheeseburger and chocolate milk didn't meet those new standards, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said. It is, however, working to cut sugar from the chocolate milk and believes it'll be back on the Happy Meal menu eventually - but doesn't know when that will happen.

There will be other tweaks: The six-piece chicken nugget Happy Meal will now come with a kids-sized fries instead of a small, lowering calories and sodium from the fries by half. And bottled water will be added as an option to the Happy Meal menu, but will cost extra. Currently, the Happy Meal menu lists milk, chocolate milk and apple juice. Soda does not cost extra.

For international restaurants, McDonald's Corp. said that at least half of the Happy Meal options available must meet its new nutritional guidelines. The company said some are adding new menu items to comply, like in Italy, where a grilled chicken sandwich was added to the Happy Meal menu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'shealthhealth foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MCDONALD'S
No shamrock shakes in Texas
McDonald's flips its arches in California for women
McDonald's now serving fresh beef in some Quarter Pounders
Man kicked out of McDonalds after buying homeless man food
Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals
More mcdonald's
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video