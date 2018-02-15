Forget an expensive trip to the mechanic; do these easy car DIYS at home

Looking for ways to stretch your dollar? Well here's three things you don't need a mechanic to do for you.For most cars, you unscrew the plastic lid located on the side of the engine, remove the old filter, place the new filter inside, screw the lid back on and you're done.The wiper blade can slide off, and you just slide the new wipers in its place. For wiper fluid just fill the container located under your hood.You can clean corroded terminals on the battery with baking soda and water.There are also apps with how-to guides to fix the most common problems as well as cost comparisons on whether it's cheaper for you to do it versus a repair shop. But the simplest and cheapest do-it-yourself videos are free and on YouTube.