How to save money on your Spring Break trip

Escape Houston
The site lists cheap airfare deals departing from Houston. Last week, they had airfares to London under $600, if you're traveling during mid-March.
Escape Austin
Often times flights departing from Austin are lower than fares flying out of Houston, making it worth the 2.5-hour drive.
Scott's Cheap Flights
If you're looking at an international flight, Scott's is a good place to start. You can sign up for free and receive several alerts about cheap flights departing from Houston. A membership of $15 every three months will get you constant alerts on cheap flights departing from any city in the United States.
If you're looking for hotel accommodations, there are always deals on Priceline and Hotwire. But, also consider newer sites like Trivago, Kayak and Agoda, where you can compare prices and book hotels around the world.
Discounters like Groupon and Living Social are also great sites with travel deal worth checking out.
Finally, if you need reviews or advice about what to stay or do during vacation, check out Tripadvisor and don't forget to send your questions to other travelers.
