TRAVEL

How to save money on your Spring Break trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can save big on a Spring Break trip. (Emily Demello)

It's almost time for Spring Break. If you plan on traveling, Eyewitness News is saving you money on airfares and places to stay.

Escape Houston

The site lists cheap airfare deals departing from Houston. Last week, they had airfares to London under $600, if you're traveling during mid-March.

Escape Austin
Often times flights departing from Austin are lower than fares flying out of Houston, making it worth the 2.5-hour drive.

Scott's Cheap Flights
If you're looking at an international flight, Scott's is a good place to start. You can sign up for free and receive several alerts about cheap flights departing from Houston. A membership of $15 every three months will get you constant alerts on cheap flights departing from any city in the United States.

If you're looking for hotel accommodations, there are always deals on Priceline and Hotwire. But, also consider newer sites like Trivago, Kayak and Agoda, where you can compare prices and book hotels around the world.

Discounters like Groupon and Living Social are also great sites with travel deal worth checking out.

Finally, if you need reviews or advice about what to stay or do during vacation, check out Tripadvisor and don't forget to send your questions to other travelers.

RELATED: Travel alert: Passport fee increase coming on April 2

EMBED More News Videos

If you need a United States passport, you can save $10 by getting it before April.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelstretch your dollarvacationsave moneyairplanehotelHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video