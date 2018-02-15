Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Van Vleck Leopards of Van Vleck ISD on Wednesday, February 14th. It was the one year anniversary of the EF-1 tornado that struck the north side of town on Valentine's Day with 100 mph winds.The 2nd and 3rd grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Trobl for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he thanks the students for being such great learners!