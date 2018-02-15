SHOPPING

Target launching same-day delivery in Houston today

Same-day delivery from Target is now available in the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Starting today, Houston shoppers will be able to shop online and get same - day delivery.

All you have to do is scroll through the aisles on the Target app or website and create an order from your local store.

A worker with Shipt will collect those items and send live updates from the store aisles.

Your order will be delivered in as soon as an hour.

In December, Target announced its acquisition of Shipt, which allows it to bring the same-day delivery option to about half of its stores in the early part of this year.

Target said the option will be available at the majority of its stores and in all major markets by the 2018 holiday season.
