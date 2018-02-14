Teen thanks Humble police officer who was shot responding to call

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3084850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> EXCLUSIVE: Humple officer's wife says her husbands survival after shooting is the best Valentine's Day gift

A 16-year-old is thanking a Humble police officer after he responded to a call regarding the teen's stolen PlayStation 4.On Tuesday night, the teen met a male suspect who had agreed to purchase the game console via OfferUp.The teen told ABC13 that the meet up quickly turned into a robbery.The suspect took off with the Playstation 4, and the teen called police.When Officer Goddard caught up with the suspect, he fired his Taser. The suspect turned around and fired several times, hitting Goddard twice."He's very blessed for sure," said his wife Samantha Goddard. "He's very lucky it wasn't any worse than what it was. We all are."Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen recommends using safe zones."So there actually would be a law enforcement officer who would watch the exchange happen," Rosen said. "It's just a matter of letting us know ahead of time."The teen told ABC13 that it's a lesson learned for him. He was also able to get his PlayStation 4 back."I just want to say thanks to him for trying to do his job and keeping me safe," he added.