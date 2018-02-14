Daycare accused of locking 3-year-old child inside bathroom

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida mother says a daycare facility locked her three-year-old daughter in the bathroom.

In a video, 3-year old Patricia Brown -- who is crying and screaming -- appears to be grabbed, pulled, shoved and locked in a bathroom by a worker at Kidz Quest Academy Daycare in Jacksonville.

"I was very angry," mother Tina Brown said.

Brown told WJAX after the incident happened, she received a text message from someone at the daycare telling her about it.

"I trusted them," she said.

According to DCF's schools care facility handbook, corporal punishment is prohibited, which includes pulling, rough and harsh handling of children and isolating a child.

Daycare director Patrice Walker told WJAX that the child wasn't physically manhandled by the teacher.

"She tried to pick her up from behind. She slipped and fell. She was not pulled and dragged into the bathroom. That's not true," Walker said.

Brown says her daughter was scared by the experience.

"Even going in the bathroom at home, she says there are monsters or zombies, 'someone is going to get me in the bathroom,'" Brown said.

Lutheran services oversees the federal 'Head Start' program for early childhood education in Florida. The organization terminated its contract with the daycare that services more than 80 children.

DCF says they have a 60-day window to complete the investigation.
