Vandalism in Fort Bend County has law enforcement there on alert."I was shocked, I was a little concerned," said Fort Bend Co. Pct. 3 Constable Wayne Thompson when he saw a picture of a white wall covered with what appeared to be gang graffiti.He says it popped up overnight at a busy intersection in Mission Bend."It's alarming when you see something like this especially in an area where we have never seen it before," Thompson said.In large black writing, "SUR 13" was spray painted on a wall at an Exxon gas station at Bissonnet and Gaines Rd.Thompson says "SUR 13" stands for the Surenos 13 gang."They often times refer to themselves as the foot soldiers of the Mexican Mafia," he said.The property owner has since covered the graffiti in black paint, but under it deputies say there is another gang tagging."You can see the 'S' starts here, and then the 'W' comes here like this, and then the 'C' comes here and then goes back up."Deputy Mike Ochoa says that SWC is the Southwest Cholo's gang.He drove ABC13 to another piece of private property at Dora and Mckaskle, also defaced in a tagging battle.Thompson says it may only look like vandalism to a passerby, but to these gangs marking their turf is nothing small."Well at some point it boils over from paintings and small things into gang violence and shoot out and fights, which we haven't seen," he said.He told Eyewitness News they don't have a gang problem, but do want to keep gang activity like tagging out of their area.If you see any graffiti, they ask you to report it immediately.