As parents rushed to get to Stoneman Douglas High School, they faced a lot of anxiety and a massive traffic jam.An influx of parents did what they could to get to the Parkland school after a gunman opened fire, killing at least 17 people.Sports Director Greg Bailey, who was in Florida to cover the Astros spring training, turned towards the campus as news of the shooting broke.Bailey was there as parents frantically awaited word that their student or students were okay.One father, Bailey said, jumped into his vehicle without shoes and took off towards the high school.The man abandoned his vehicle at one point, going barefoot on the sidewalk to get to his two children. One attends school at Douglas, while another is at the middle school up the road.Bailey described seeing the relief that washed over the anxious faces of mothers and fathers reunited with their children in streets crowded with cars."Thank God. Thank God. Thank God," the man said, after being reunited with his junior student.The shooting has now been classified as the worst school shooting in south Florida history.