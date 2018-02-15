'BCK' brings comfort food to the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas --A new whiskey bar, offering comfort food and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 933 Studewood St. in Greater Heights, the newcomer is called BCK.
This new spot it the latest venture from the folks behind Southern California-based Bosscat Kitchen + Libations, which has another Houston outpost in River Oaks.
On the menu, expect to see American fusion cuisine with hints of Italian and Vietnamese flare--a nod to the founders' culinary influences growing up in California.
Look for a variety of salads, sandwiches and entrees on offer, such as an avocado chopped salad with heirloom tomatoes, onions, blue cheese and lemon verbena; a shaved pork chop sandwich with barbecue cabbage slaw on a potato bun; and gulf shrimp and grits with Creole spices and creamy gouda.
Rounding things out are signature cocktails like the "Dr. Feel Good" with Jack rye, Dr. Pepper, orgeat, citrus and bitters; as well as an extensive wine and beer list.
With a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, the new whiskey bar has already made a good impression.
Tara P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 8th, said: "Childhood comfort food + adult drinks = Stranger Things in a Restaurant. BCK is perfect for when being an adult is a little too stressful and you just want someone else to cook your favorite food."
And Ashlee O. said: "Food was fantastic! But the service was by far the standout component. Staff was knowledgeable, friendly, and attentive."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. BCK is open Monday-Saturday from 3pm-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)