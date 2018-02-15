Temp. Broadcast IT Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV, the ABC/The Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.
Duties - This position will be responsible for the following:
Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the station
Installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipment
Interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians
Responding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone calls
Testing and updating software
Adhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure
Facility support
All other duties as assigned
Qualifications - the ideal candidate must meet the following criteria:
Associate degree in a television or IT related field, or at least two years experience in television or IT related industry
Basic knowledge of computerized television broadcast equipment and systems including but now limited to master control and newsroom automation, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems
Strong administrative and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, and servers
Knowledge of IT networks, switches, routers, and firewalls
Ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays
Excellent organizational and documentation skills required
Must be able to lift 50lbs
To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 525782BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
No Telephone Calls Please
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
careersABC13 careers