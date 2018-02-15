Temp. Broadcast IT Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV, the ABC/The Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.Duties - This position will be responsible for the following:Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the stationInstalling, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipmentInterfacing with third party vendors and support techniciansResponding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone callsTesting and updating softwareAdhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT InfrastructureFacility supportAll other duties as assignedQualifications - the ideal candidate must meet the following criteria:Associate degree in a television or IT related field, or at least two years experience in television or IT related industryBasic knowledge of computerized television broadcast equipment and systems including but now limited to master control and newsroom automation, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systemsStrong administrative and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, and serversKnowledge of IT networks, switches, routers, and firewallsAbility to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidaysExcellent organizational and documentation skills requiredMust be able to lift 50lbsTo be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 525782BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please