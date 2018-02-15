Broadcast IT Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV, the ABC/Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.Duties - This position will be responsible for the following:Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the stationInstalling, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipmentInterfacing with third party vendors and support techniciansResponding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone callsProviding back-up Master Control support as neededTesting and updating softwareLeading projects for new system installationsAdhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT InfrastructureFacility supportCompleting regular training and continuing educationAll other duties as assignedQualifications - the ideal candidate must meet the following criteria:Associate degree in a television or IT related field, or at least five years experience in television or IT related industryAdvanced knowledge of computerized television broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systemsStrong administrative and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, and serversKnowledge of IT networks, switches, routers, and firewallsProven track record managing projectsAbility to work singly as well as with clients and colleaguesAbility to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidaysMust be willing to be on call and/or work overtimeExcellent organizational and documentation skills requiredMust be able to lift 50lbsMust be self-motivated and possess strong interpersonal skillsTo be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 525776BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please