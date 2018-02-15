ABC13 CAREERS

Broadcast IT Systems Specialist

KTRK-TV, the ABC/Walt Disney Company owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking an experienced Broadcast and IT Systems Specialist.

Duties - This position will be responsible for the following:

Providing technical and IT troubleshooting for all systems within the station
Installing, configuring, and maintaining broadcast television and IT equipment
Interfacing with third party vendors and support technicians
Responding to user submitted help desk tickets and phone calls
Providing back-up Master Control support as needed
Testing and updating software
Leading projects for new system installations
Adhere to local and corporate IT policies and best practices for Broadcast IT Infrastructure
Facility support

Completing regular training and continuing education
All other duties as assigned

Qualifications - the ideal candidate must meet the following criteria:
Associate degree in a television or IT related field, or at least five years experience in television or IT related industry
Advanced knowledge of computerized television broadcast equipment and systems including but not limited to master control and newsroom automation, asset management systems, non-linear editing systems, and networked storage systems
Strong administrative and troubleshooting skills for computer workstations, laptops, and servers
Knowledge of IT networks, switches, routers, and firewalls
Proven track record managing projects
Ability to work singly as well as with clients and colleagues

Ability to work a schedule that may include weekdays, nights, weekends, and holidays
Must be willing to be on call and/or work overtime
Excellent organizational and documentation skills required
Must be able to lift 50lbs
Must be self-motivated and possess strong interpersonal skills

To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 525776BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
