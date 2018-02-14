POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Wife of Humble officer who survived shooting: This is the 'best Valentine's gift I can ever have'

EXCLUSIVE: Humple officer's wife says her husbands survival after shooting is the best Valentine's Day gift (KTRK)

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Resting on his couch, bandages dot the chest and arm of Officer Clifford Goddard. Looking Goddard, who is quick to crack a few jokes, it's hard to imagine he was shot twice a mere 12 hours ago.

"That was the first shot," Goddard said, pointing to where his body camera would usually rest.

The bullet was literally stopped by the camera. A second bullet went into his chest, "and came out here and here," said the officer, pointing to his bandaged arm.

Miraculously, he only suffered a flesh wound.

We met up with Officer Goddard and his wife Samantha at their home hours after he was released from the hospital. Goddard said department policy prevents him from talking about the shooting details, he's just grateful to be sitting next to his wife.

"He's very blessed for sure," said Samantha Goddard. "He's very lucky it wasn't any worse than what it was. We all are."

Goddard has been with the Humble Police Department for 24 years. But everything changed late Tuesday night.

In a neighborhood near the police station, two men refused to pay for a PlayStation they allegedly were planning to buy. They took off with the equipment, and the victim called police.

Officers spotted the men just a few blocks away. When a slow chase began, Goddard, who was pulling jail duty Tuesday night, ran out to help. Because he was working the jail, he was not wearing his bulletproof vest.

"He caught up with him, fired a Taser at him, trying to get him to stop," said Humble PD Chief Delbert Dawes. "I think only one barb got him, and that wasn't enough to stop him."

Instead, that suspect turned around and fired several times, hitting Goddard twice.

"He's walking out of here tonight and that's a miracle," said his mom Cloria Antoniou.

She has two sons and several other family members in various police departments around the area.

Recuperating at home, it's not lost on the Goddards that this is a special Valentine's Day. We were there as the officer presented his wife with a pack of Buc-ee's fudge and a coffee mug. Samantha was amused, but says having her husband alive is all she needs.

"Today is like the best Valentine's gift I can ever have," Samantha Goddard said. "I don't know what I would do without him."

READ MORE: Humble officer drives to hospital after bullet goes through chest during shootout

An Humble police officer is recovering after being shot in the chest by a robbery suspect.

