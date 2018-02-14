Explosion reported at plant in La Porte

La Porte fire and EMS officials are responding to an explosion at a facility on Strang Road.According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, around 11:30 am, Linde Gas experienced a high pressure release in one of their units.They immediately shut the unit down, and the system is now depressurized.La Porte Fire and EMS are on scene, and everyone has been accounted for at this time.There's no danger to residents at this time, according to the Baytown Police Department.