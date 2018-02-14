Explosion reported at plant in La Porte

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosion at La Porte plant (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
La Porte fire and EMS officials are responding to an explosion at a facility on Strang Road.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, around 11:30 am, Linde Gas experienced a high pressure release in one of their units.
They immediately shut the unit down, and the system is now depressurized.

La Porte Fire and EMS are on scene, and everyone has been accounted for at this time.

There's no danger to residents at this time, according to the Baytown Police Department.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video