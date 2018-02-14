Air Fryer: The healthier, easier and faster way of frying food

In totally worth it Wednesday, Eyewitness News put the air fryer to the test.Many people have seen the commercials where the fryer makes crispy fries and golden fried chicken in less than 10 minutes.ABC13's Tom Koch and ESPN's Raheel Ramzanali decided to test the gadget out.Ramzanali says he likes the fryer because it's quick, easy and makes healthy food that tastes like it's fried.Today, chicken strips were on the menu.All you have to do is soak the chicken strips in milk and then roll them in seasoned breading. Place them in the fryer at 400 degrees for about three minutes, and then reduce the heat to 375 degrees for nine minutes.The chicken strips will come out crispy, golden and pretty "fried."