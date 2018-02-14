SOCIETY

Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Imagine walking several hours to work, finishing your shift and then walking home (WLS)

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas --
Imagine walking several hours to work, finishing your shift and then walking home. For seven months that was the norm for one UPS employee, but not anymore.

Trenton Lewis, 21, goes the extra mile for his job at UPS. Actually, it's several miles. To start loading trucks by 4 a.m., he starts walking from his home in downtown Little Rock before midnight.

"I'll just be here before 4 o'clock, so it will probably take me 2 and 1/2, almost 3 hours," Lewis said.

In the rain, or cold, through some rough areas of town, he walked.

"Had music in my head, I was just walking. Not worried about nothing, I was just moving my feet," Lewis said.

Never missed a shift, never even been late, the job is too important to him, reports KATV.

"It got more important to me when I had my daughter. I knew I had to step up. I didn't have a job when she was born," Lewis said.

When Kenneth Bryant's wife mentioned Trent's daily trek, the veteran driver knew he wanted to help out.

"Man, that's got to be a dedicated young man to walk to work," Bryant said.

Kenneth, started collecting donations.

"I was like, man, it's coming together, it's coming together, slowly, slowly, slowly," Bryant said.

Eventually, he got enough and found a reliable car.

"That's the third car because a couple of them fell through," Bryant said.

He even went so far as to fix a nick in the front bumper, wanting everything to be perfect for the big surprise.

They told Trent, it was a union meeting in the parking lot, then Kenneth reached into his pocket.

"He just pulled some keys out of his pocket and I'm like, 'That can't be mine. Those keys cannot be mine.' He brought them to me and my heart just dropped. I'm like, 'This can't be real,'" Lewis said.

"I had to try to keep my emotions in check. I almost lost it myself one time," Bryant said.

Nowadays, Trent leaves for work at 3:30 a.m.

"Feels good because it's just me and the car. I don't have to use my feet no more," he said.

No more long walks, but definitely some lasting friendships. Trent had been working extra shifts, saving up and planned to buy a car this year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel goodcar
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video