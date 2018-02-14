VALENTINE'S DAY

Yellow shoes guy? Woman hopes billboard leads to love

Kemberly Richardson meets the Brooklyn commuter searching for a missed connection.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn --
A woman from Brooklyn is searching for a missed connection with a man she saw on the G train, and she's hoping a new campaign will lead her to the love of her life.

There are few details about her mystery man, and Devin Custalow took her case to social media in search of the man with the yellow shoes. Now, it's gone public...and viral.

"If you want to see someone again, you have to do something about it," she said. "He had black shaggy hair and brown eyes, was about my age and just, he was cute."

She said the sparks flew while she was riding the G train in October, but that no words were spoken.

"We kept making eye contact from a distance and throughout the ride, he kept moving closer and closer," she said.

But the single 25-year-old said that when the train stopped, she got separated from her Cinda-fella.

"I saw the doors close, and he looked back," she said. "And my roommate and I were like noooooo."

The potential lovebirds never had a chance to talk.

"No one wants to go up to someone and be like, hey, let me introduce myself," she said. "I'm too shy."

But Custalow didn't give up. That night, she posted a message on the missed connections board on Craigslist.

"People meet online and through dating apps and slide into DMs, so why is it that much different?" she said.

She waited, but there was no response. And then, a team from a Las Vegas hotel spotted her post and reached out to her. Then, they created a 20-foot billboard in Williamsburg hoping to find that guy.

On Wednesday -- Valentine's Day -- at 1 p.m., the mystery may be solved. That's the requested date on the billboard.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Custalow said. "And if you're going do something like this, you should go all the way."
