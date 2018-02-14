3 ways to celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3048567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get free wings on Valentine's Day by "shredding" your ex.

Not everyone loves Valentine's Day. Maybe you just went through a breakup or you just think the holiday is cheesy.If so, this may be for you.The pub put an "Anti Valentine's Day" post on Instagram. It's "business as usual" with no "dinners for two" or overpriced special menus.Check out these "love stinks" cookies and cupcakes from the bakery, they're the perfect treat to express your dislike for the holiday.The restaurant chain is inviting guests to destroy a photo of a former love, in exchange for free chicken wings. There are ten Hooters locations in the Houston area.