VALENTINE'S DAY

3 ways to celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are three ways you can celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not everyone loves Valentine's Day. Maybe you just went through a breakup or you just think the holiday is cheesy.

If so, this may be for you.

Red Lion British Pub
The pub put an "Anti Valentine's Day" post on Instagram. It's "business as usual" with no "dinners for two" or overpriced special menus.


Three Brothers Bakery
Check out these "love stinks" cookies and cupcakes from the bakery, they're the perfect treat to express your dislike for the holiday.

Hooters
The restaurant chain is inviting guests to destroy a photo of a former love, in exchange for free chicken wings. There are ten Hooters locations in the Houston area.

RELATED: Your ex could get you free wings this Valentine's Day

EMBED More News Videos

Get free wings on Valentine's Day by "shredding" your ex.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayholidayloveHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
8-year-old boy saves choking girl during Valentine's party
$20K to find Valentine's Day killer
Yellow shoes guy? Woman hopes billboard leads to love
Say I love you with a Whataburger Valentine's Day card
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video