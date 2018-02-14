Foster mom of Cypress rape victim 'relieved' after arrest

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A foster mom says she is relieved after learning about the arrest of an alleged rapist.
It was February 2013, a cool night around 11 p.m.
"She had left, and I didn't know she had left," says the woman, who didn't want us to reveal her identity.
The woman says she remembers the night her 16-year-old foster daughter we'll call Anna disappeared.
"I look for her and still did not find her," she said. "We drove up and down Spring Cypress."
Then, a phone call. A couple had found Anna, but she wasn't okay.
"She had been attacked, and I drove down there as fast as I could," she said.
The crime scene was in a wooded area along Spring Cypress Road. The woman said when she got to her daughter, she couldn't even recognize her.
"I didn't think I was going to see what I saw. She was bloody from head to toe, and she had no clothes on," she said.
Anna was shaking and brutally beaten, barely conscious, but had a good recollection of what happened to her.
"She said some guy came out with the handle of a hatchet and just started beating on her," her foster mother said.
Anna played dead. The man ran away thinking she was dead.
"When we got to the hospital, she was cut up, she had gashes in her head and they had to do stitches for the head," she said.
Five years later, Anna's foster mom said she thought the violent attack was still under investigation.
Sheriff's investigators said 24-year-old Levi Goss is the man who kidnapped, attacked and raped the then 16-year-old girl.
Records show Goss lived near the crime scene and later joined the Army, but was recently investigated for a separate sexual assault.
Detectives got a DNA hit, linking Goss back to Anna's case.
He's stationed at Fort Bragg, but will be brought back to Houston in the next 10 days to face the charges.
"For this person to do this to a child, he had to have been a monster," Anna's mom says. "He is evil, that is my opinion."
As for Anna, her foster mother tells me she struggled but worked hard to have a normal life. She even went on to college.
"It's a relief for me and it's a relief for her because I know she can have some closure to herself."