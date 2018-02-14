Woman dies after hit-and-run in front of elementary school in Spring

Police are searching for the drivers who hit and killed a woman in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are looking for the two drivers who hit and killed a woman lying in the road in northwest Harris County, near Spring.

This happened in the 17300 block of Red Oak Drive right in front of Bammel Elementary in Spring ISD around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a truck hit the woman first.

That driver stopped, but left the scene.

A car then hit the woman and that driver took off, too.

Deputies are trying to figure out what she was doing on the roadway in the moments before the crash.


Investigators told Eyewitness News the woman appears to be in her late 30s.
