Dating service offers deeper connections to busy professionals

It's not easy finding the one. It's certainly a process of trial and error.
But, what if you could cut out the hassle of similarities and differences and get right to the heart of your relationship goals?
Christina Gilbreath is back on the market and tried some blind dates and online dating.
"It just became tiring," Gilbreath said about her pursuits.
Exhausted by those avenues, she decided to work with "It's Just Lunch" and matchmaker Jennifer Jeray.
According to Jeray, the network matches busy professionals.
"We put two people together in a no-pressure environment and get to know each other," Jeray explained. "If they can hit it off, we can set up a second date."
Finding the one starts with discovering what's most significant to you, Jeray says.
"I think it's really important that you know who you are and what makes you tick, and what you enjoy doing in your spare time," Jeray said. "Whether that's rollerblading or running at Memorial Park."
Therefore, the next phase in the matchmaking involves a pen, paper and some soul-searching.
"You have your must-haves, things you are firm on. Marriage, religion, height, even. Then, you have things that you can be flexible on," Jeray said.
She adds you should figure out what you can and can't live with, and then think about these three attractions.
"Obviously, everyone wants the physical attraction, that chemistry, but you need to relate on a mental level, as well as spiritual," Jeray said.
Finally, you should consider your short and long term goals for yourself and what you want in a spouse.
"As long as you have common, similar goals in life, then those are things that you can grow together, learn, and explore," Jeray said.
For Gilbreath, she says it involves "the sense of family" in the long term.
In conclusion, Jeray explained her job is to bring clients everything they want in a spouse, starting with the emotional connection, followed by life goals and interests. Physical attraction comes last, as she labels it the icing on the cake.
You can find more information on It's Just Lunch on its website.
