DATING

Dating service offers deeper connections to busy professionals

EMBED </>More Videos

'It's Just Lunch' offers dating solutions for working professionals (KTRK)

It's not easy finding the one. It's certainly a process of trial and error.

But, what if you could cut out the hassle of similarities and differences and get right to the heart of your relationship goals?

Christina Gilbreath is back on the market and tried some blind dates and online dating.

"It just became tiring," Gilbreath said about her pursuits.

Exhausted by those avenues, she decided to work with "It's Just Lunch" and matchmaker Jennifer Jeray.

According to Jeray, the network matches busy professionals.

"We put two people together in a no-pressure environment and get to know each other," Jeray explained. "If they can hit it off, we can set up a second date."

Finding the one starts with discovering what's most significant to you, Jeray says.

"I think it's really important that you know who you are and what makes you tick, and what you enjoy doing in your spare time," Jeray said. "Whether that's rollerblading or running at Memorial Park."

Therefore, the next phase in the matchmaking involves a pen, paper and some soul-searching.

"You have your must-haves, things you are firm on. Marriage, religion, height, even. Then, you have things that you can be flexible on," Jeray said.

She adds you should figure out what you can and can't live with, and then think about these three attractions.

"Obviously, everyone wants the physical attraction, that chemistry, but you need to relate on a mental level, as well as spiritual," Jeray said.

Finally, you should consider your short and long term goals for yourself and what you want in a spouse.

"As long as you have common, similar goals in life, then those are things that you can grow together, learn, and explore," Jeray said.

For Gilbreath, she says it involves "the sense of family" in the long term.

In conclusion, Jeray explained her job is to bring clients everything they want in a spouse, starting with the emotional connection, followed by life goals and interests. Physical attraction comes last, as she labels it the icing on the cake.

You can find more information on It's Just Lunch on its website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyonline datingdatingromance
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DATING
Meet Houston's 12 most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes
A Times Square proposal in the snow
Bumble dating app banning gun images
How your DNA swab can determine your dating match
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
More dating
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video