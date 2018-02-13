SPORTS

Texans' Joseph donates new weight equipment to Willowridge HS

Texans' Jonathan Joseph donates new gym equipment to Willowridge HS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph got the athletes of Willowridge High School pushing weight again.

After the school underwent a massive mold remediation and cleanup last year, Joseph and UnitedHealthcare donated new weight room equipment for the school. The new items were damaged by mold discovered on campus last summer.

The donation was made possible by a $10,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to Joseph's Dreambuilders program.

District officials said it will cost nearly $8 million to get rid of the mold at Willowridge High School.

