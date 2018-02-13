Deputy constables conducting a welfare check said they found an alleged marijuana grow house in north Harris County.Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen spoke with Eyewitness News and described the operation on Crestvale Drive as being large in size.Investigators have a long night ahead of them as they go through the home near Veterans Memorial, but allegedly found a sizeable amount of weapons and methamphetamines inside already.Rosen said one person has been taken into custody.Drug dogs are sniffing out vehicles parked in front of the home as deputy constables process evidence.Rosen said he expects more drugs and money to be found at the scene.