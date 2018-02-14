EMERGENCY LANDING

United Airlines plans to refund tickets after plane's engine failed over Pacific

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines plans to refund tickets after plane's engine failed over Pacific (Erik Haddad/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
United Airlines plans to fully refund each passengers' ticket after the plane's engine failed over the Pacific during a flight that began in San Francisco.

The plane was headed to Honolulu after taking off from San Francisco International Airport just after 9 a.m. and landed safely at 2:42 p.m. Pacific time after the pilots called for an emergency landing.

The damaged engine is seen in video a passenger tweeted from United Flight Airlines Flight 1175.



The aircraft involved is a Boeing 777. It has two engines and is designed to fly on just one engine for more than three hours over water.

United Airlines released a statement about the incident:

"Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally. United is fully cooperating with the NTSB and FAA investigation of the event. We are currently reaching out to all of our customers on this flight, and plan to fully refund every ticket."



United
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelemergency landingflight emergencyu.s. & worldUnited AirlinesCaliforniaHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
Pilot tells passengers to brace for rough landing on flight to Dallas
Plane from Houston forced to make landing in College Station
Plane forced to land when husband's cheating discovered
Pilot makes emergency landing in pasture
More emergency landing
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video