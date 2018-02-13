CARJACKING

Four suspects in custody in violent carjacking of UH student

UH police say they have made four arrests after a violent carjacking of a female student on Monday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the family of a University of Houston student involved in a violent carjacking, there's a sigh of relief.

Police said four suspects are in custody after they allegedly punched her in the face and then stole her car on Monday.

The details are still unraveling, but UH police said the suspects are being questioned not too far from where the carjacking occurred near the Mormon Church at 5008 Calhoun.

Police said a woman was driving in the parking lot when she was approached by a man for directions. At that moment, another suspect reached into the car and attacked her, pulling her out of the seat.

In addition to the car, the suspects got away with the victim's phone, wallet and laptop.

The victim's brother told Eyewitness News he hadn't learned of the arrests until we called, and said he was thrilled by the news.

Officers have impounded the 2012 Toyota Corolla involved in the case.

Investigators said the arrests may also be related to a police chase in Pasadena that ended with a search for an armed suspect on the UH-Main campus this afternoon.

Police say an armed suspect spotted on the UH campus is at large.

