Minutes after this story aired, Facebook sprung into action to remove the photos that have haunted a Houston woman on social media for the last month.The victim didn't want her name revealed for privacy reasons, but said her friend alerted her to a Facebook profile using her name and photos.The woman says she doesn't know who created the page. The profile included a photo we can't air on broadcast television, with captions accusing her of spreading an STD."Honestly, it's too offensive to even say. It's too humiliating and demeaning and very untrue," she said. "It's hard to believe people out there ... to try to ruin you."She told Eyewitness News the photo is real. That's why she's so alarmed."I was in a dating relationship. You take pictures for your spouse. You never in a million years expect somebody to make something so private so public."She's was fighting to get it taken down from the social media site with not much luck. She said she checked every single day.A Facebook spokesperson said on Tuesday night that the images were found in violation of the site's Community Standards, and were removed because they were shared in revenge or without permission from the victim.Facebook also says the profile has been disabled, a fact sure to bring relief to the victim.The woman says whoever created the fake profile was strategically reaching out to her loved ones."Then they just tagged my family. I had to reach out to people to try to explain something I don't understand myself."The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms they're investigating the claim.The district attorney's office wouldn't speculate on whether this woman's case might be considered revenge porn.Texas law makes it illegal for someone to post intimate photos of a partner online if they didn't consent it.It is a crime punishable by fines and jail time."What if I was not the person that I am? What if these photos pushed me over the edge? Would Facebook not be liable at that point? I'm just in a much stronger place," she said.If you are in the same situation, you can