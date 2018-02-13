EDUCATION

Elementary school principal pays Pennsylvania students $100 to keep the peace

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
The principal at a southwest Philadelphia elementary school has a cold, hard incentive to get students to stop fighting -- cash.

Stephanie Andrewlevich is the principal at Mitchell Elementary School, and here's how she's "managing behavior," as she puts it.

If all her students make it to graduation with no physical violence, each student gets a cold, crisp $100 bill.

It's drawn both cheers and criticism. But either way, she says it's working.

So far this year, only eight percent of the students have been suspended. That's down 17 percent from last year.

As for who will foot the $3,300 bill if the peace promotion works, Andrewlevich says she'll pay for it herself, unless a sponsor steps up.
