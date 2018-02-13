A social media firestorm is brewing over what a teacher allegedly told a student who decided to sit during the pledge of allegiance.The student named ag teacher Ken Dias in an incident report, alleging he publicly shamed her for not standing for the flag salute.The teacher is accused of using racial slurs and telling the student to "go back to your country" and "you're a disgrace."Whether Dias was disciplined is not known, because the school district is staying quiet on those details. Students noted, however, the teacher was absent from class last Thursday and Friday.The long-time educator is well-respected and a recipient of many awards. Parents say they are waiting to hear both sides of the story before they judge. We reached out to Dias multiple times Monday and have not heard back.Many students are voicing displeasure on Twitter. Senior Tiffany Trang has been rallying students to sit during future flag salutes. She sent us a statement saying "remaining in our seats during the poa is a protest against racism."