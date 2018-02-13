TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now

Astrodome groundbreaking

Astrodome opened to the public

Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving Houston

Minute Maid Park was approved to be built

Astros played their last season in the Dome

Offiicals broke ground on NRG Stadium

Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina

Astrodome closed to visitors

Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"

County officials traveled to Germany for research

Astrodome beame a protected state landmark

$105 million renovation project passed

The future of the Astrodome hasn't always been clear. Here's the city's love/hate relationship with the Eighth Wonder of the World has gone down.